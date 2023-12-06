Will the PREP Act Stop Texas from Suing Pfizer?
No. It won't. It is truly ‘imaginary play theatre’ to believe a Texas judge is going to let Pfizer get away with the unbelievably epic fraud that the Big Pharma giant committed against Texans.
December 5, 2023: Pfizer is going to be extremely hard pressed to find a judge in Texas that is going to;
set a new precedent by legalizing all crime in the state of Texas during an alleged national public health emergency, and
forfeit his/her authority to rule on the Texas vs. Pfizer lawsuit under the absurd pretense that Pfizer is going to show a judge…