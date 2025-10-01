October 1, 2025: A new federal policy recommendation from the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) is that a patient’s decision to get a COVID-19 injection must be based on “shared clinical decision-making” between the patient and the healthcare provider administering the shot.

“Sign this Form” is NOT Informed Consent

‘Shared clinical decision-making’ is no longer just having a patient sign-off on an informed consent sheet that they may or may not have read or understood.

Greg and I take an inside look into the issues and data discussed directly from the ACIP members’ presentations in this 80-minute video at USAWatchDog.com .

The Lawful Requirements of Informed Consent*