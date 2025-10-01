Does Your Doctor Know the Lawful Requirements of Informed Consent?
Healthcare providers will be sharing responsibility with patients for the clinical decision to vaccinate against COVID. Will they continue to push the shots? Or even administer them?
October 1, 2025: A new federal policy recommendation from the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) is that a patient’s decision to get a COVID-19 injection must be based on “shared clinical decision-making” between the patient and the healthcare provider administering the shot.
“Sign this Form” is NOT Informed Consent
‘Shared clinical decision-making’ is no longer just having a patient sign-off on an informed consent sheet that they may or may not have read or understood.