Will mRNA Drop Out of the Running as a Flu Vaccine?
Unpleasant side effects such as blood clotting, neurological damage, autoimmune disease, heart attacks, infertility, and memory loss, may turn people off from opting for an mRNA flu vaccine.
December 12, 2023: STAT+ reported that the mRNA flu vaccine doesn’t look like a ‘slam dunk’ anymore. Why? Well per the article, “When mRNA COVID vaccines became available in the winter and spring of 2021, people started swapping side effect stories.”
“The reputation for reactogenecity, as the likelihood of unpleasant side effects is called, will probably…