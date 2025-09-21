September 20, 2025: As I watch and rewatch yesterday’s CDC ACIP meeting on the known and unknown dangers of the COVID-19 injections, ranging from myocarditis to formerly rare autoimmune diseases and genetically induced cancers, I had flashbacks to the series of interviews I did with Doug Billings between July and September of 2021.

Ever since I first came forward in 2021, I’m often asked, “Why would the pharma companies knowingly make a product that causes diseases, disabilities and even death? Why would the US government allow pharma companies to call dangerous gene-editing technologies ‘safe and effective vaccines’?”

It’s About Creating New Disease Markets Under the Legal Shield of Vaccines

On September 17, 2021, I answered the above questions during an interview with Doug Billings with prophetic accuracy.

NOTE: I had some help from BioNTech’s investor’s presentations and the patents:)

The BioPharma Complex Wants to Create a Multi-Trillion $$$ Gene-Editing Technology Industry That’s Legally Classified as Vaccines

“What the CDC did and what the FDA did is they took a very dangerous class of products called gene therapies. Whether they're mRNA, silencing RNA, CAR-T cell therapies, or complementary DNA, these are dangerous therapies used in end-stage cancers - and they called them vaccines. The only thing that everyone cares about, whether they're the venture capitalist or big pharma, is they want to keep that vaccine category, meaning that they can inject you with these dangerous gene therapies to prevent any type of disease. Whether it's cancer, whether it's Alzheimer's, whether it's dementia, whether it's ADHD -that's what they want to hold onto (the category of ‘vaccine’) to bring forth this $50 trillion market.”

“And these injections, in and of themselves, will also cause some rare immune-mediated diseases that are also very expensive to treat. So, they just created for themselves a large, many times over, multi trillion-dollar market.” Support The Kingston Report by subscribing or buying me a coffee (ko-fi). I appreciate you! Share Please see this article for more information on Ai mRNA ‘cancer vaccines.’

The FDA’s ‘Early Warning’ About High-Rates of Myocarditis that Could Lead to Disabilities and Death

In 2021, the CDC launched a propaganda campaign falsely claiming that myocarditis caused by the COVID-19 injections was mild and would go away over time. This is despite a body of peer-reviewed evidence that explained several mechanisms of action on how mRNA nanoparticle technologies can and do cause debilitating myocarditis that can lead to death, including sudden cardiac death with no symptoms prior to dying.

In the FDA’s August 23, 2021, approval letter for Pfizer, the FDA informed Pfizer that through voluntary reporting systems (i.e. VAERS), myocarditis and pericarditis were identified as a risk, but Pfizer needed to complete 6 additional studies, “to assess known serious risks of myocarditis and pericarditis and identify an unexpected serious risk of subclinical myocarditis.”

ACIP Takes an Honest Look at Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis Data

Yesterday, the CDC’s ACIP team passionately addressed the grave clinical concerns regarding vaccine-induced myocarditis, especially in young boys and girls. (More on this topic soon).

“Subclinical* myocarditis can cause death. It’s proven. It’s not questionable.” - Dr. Levi, ACIP Member

Subclinical* simply means that the patient is not presenting with symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fatigue, a feeling of tightening in the chest, etc.

“We Are Very Much Going to Stay Away from the Narratives or Statements of Safe and Effective” - Dr. Levi, ACIP Member

The ACIP recommended and is committed to ensuring that the harmful effects of the COVID-19 shots are properly disclosed, as well as the minimal-to-none-to-negative efficacy in regard to preventing infection and transmission.

More details to follow soon - meanwhile checkout this 30-second clip.

Exposing the PREP Act and Pfizer’s Partnerships in China

Over the next few days, I am dedicated to covering the recent meetings. Dr. Levi’s and Dr. Carleton’s presentations on myocarditis, led me to look for presentations I created in 2021 on this topic. That’s how I came across this September 17, 2021, interview with Doug Billings.

This 2021 20-minute interview is packed with content that is relevant today, including Pfizer’s partnership with China’s Fosun Pharma.

Is It Just About the Money?

Of course not. However, as a former med-legal advisor, if I wanted to sue a major biopharma company for knowingly unleashing a product that causes a broad spectrum of diseases, disabilities and deaths, including artificially induced genetic diseases, I would focus on their self-created new financial opportunities by creating new disease markets with the shots. These new markets are easily shown in their own investors’ documents, clinical reports, and marketing materials.

Ezekiel 22:12-14

In you are people who accept bribes to shed blood; you take interest and make a profit from the poor. You extort unjust gain from your neighbors. And you have forgotten me, declares the sovereign Lord. “‘I will surely strike my hands together at the unjust gain you have made and at the blood you have shed in your midst. Will your courage endure or your hands be strong in the day I deal with you? I the Lord have spoken, and I will do it.”

