September 27, 2022: Would the deadly mRNA COVID-19 injections have been pulled off the market by now if lawsuits that were filed under the premise that PFIZER was protected under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) legal immunity had instead been justifiably filed under the laws of an FDA-approved product that underwent the FDA Initial New Drug (IND) and Biological License Application (BLA) processes instead?

On August 25, 2021, I was on the Stew Peters Show confirming that the FDA approved PFIZER’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. This confirmation was crucial in our fight against the COVID-19 bioweapon shots being unleashed on our citizens and children. Why? Because the August 23, 2021, FDA APPROVAL BROKE PFIZER’s EUA SHIELD.

This means that attorneys could have begun civil and criminal litigation against PFIZER last year!