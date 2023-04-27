Why Do We Agree to Participate in Evil?
Most people will agree to do things they don't agree with for fear of being excluded or punished. We've forgotten where our authority comes from and it's not from government, influencers or followers.
Original Post January 15, 2023: Why do I agree to participate in evil? Have you ever asked yourself this question? I mean really taken the time to deeply understand that no one on the planet Earth today is perfect, completely innocent, or morally pure.
Professor Jordan Peterson is known for quoting Carl Jung’s human behavioral insights regarding the conc…