The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Guardians's avatar
Truth Guardians
May 26

Karen, speaking as someone in Canada who just got out of 4 months of prison for standing up to the government and putting more evidence on the record than anyone in North America (we put your evidence in front of multiple judges as well 😁), it's largely FEAR (false evidence appearing real) and apathy. Not a judgement, just an observation. You can see the latest interview my wife and I did with Brett Hawes on his onward podcast, but the proper mechanism of law to use for remedy, compensation and accountability is the Law of War Manual. We've already sent in our Cities evidence to secretary of defense Pete hegseth, attorney general Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel. More to come with the follow up interview with Brett for some big time disclosure... As this war is FAR bigger than most people realize 💯❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
May 26

Bourla said "people who spread misinformation on Covid-19 vaccines are criminals and have cost millions of lives"...a scathing self-indictment and admission of criminality by Bourla...the most prodigious spreader of misinformation in the history of the world...other than Satan himself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture