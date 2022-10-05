Why Didn't the Americans Unite to Save America?
No war in the history of mankind has produced the catastrophic level of lost lives, economic harm, and global destruction of freedom as the COVID-19 War on Humanity.
October 4, 2022: At some point in our lives, many of us have contemplated if there was anything the Holocaust victims could have done to save themselves. It is a heart-wrenching exercise to wonder if they could have stopped the police from taking them away to Nazi war camps.
I’ve reflected wondering, “If they knew they were being taken as prisoners of w…