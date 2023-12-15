Whoever Started This, Wants Us to Finish It
Chilling words. Regardless of what side of the political system you stand on, I believe 99% of Americans will agree that over the past 8 years there has been a concerted effort to divide us.
December 15, 2023: This morning Greg Reese broke the news that there was an explosion at a Con Edison Power Plant in New York City. When I read the news my mind went directly to the recently released Netflix film Leave the World Behind (and apparently Greg Reese had a very similar line of thinking).
Leave the World Behind
The film opens up with a a cyber …