Who Do We Turn to When the US Government and Healthcare Agencies 'Get It Wrong'?
I had the honor to speak to the Collier County Commissioners in support of the Health Bill of Freedom ordinance. I wish you could’ve been there to witness what transpired.
April 4, 2023: On March 28, 2023, I had the honor to speak to the Collier County Commissioners in support of the Health Bill of Freedom ordinance. The ordinance is being led by local resident Scott Kiley and supported by Commissioner Chris Hall. The ordinance is a stance to protect the unalienable God-given rights of Collier County residents, including …