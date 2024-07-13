Where Does Justice Jackson Come Up with Her Bizarre Arguments?
Justice Jackson’s “opinion” seems to be heavily inspired by a December 2023 amicus curiae filed by attorney Nicolas Sansone of Washington D.C.'s Public Citizen Litigation Group.
July 13, 2024: In her bizarre and baffling dissenting opinion on the recent Supreme Court Ruling of Corner Post vs. The Federal Reserve, Justice Jackson explains how well-established federal agency rules that made certain industries ‘untouchable’ (such as the mRNA and vaccine industries) will now be “upended in ways previously unimaginable…and claims th…