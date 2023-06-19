What Happened to their Babies?
Less than 1 out of 3 Babies and Toddlers Made it to Pfizer's 2-Month Follow-up Visit in the mRNA COVID-19 Trials. In a subgroup of 344 babies, only 3 babies made it to the end of the study.
June 18, 2023: In July of 2022 I began reporting on my analysis of Pfizer’s Phase-3 trial data of babies and toddlers from the ages of 6 months to 4 years old. If you have ever seen me report on this data, I typically get teared-up and sometimes need to stop recording. I don’t understand how a human being with a soul could have carried out these criminal experiments on babies and toddlers.