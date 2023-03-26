Original Publication: December 12, 2022

Whether you are pro-vaccine, anti-vaccine, or don’t care what people do with their own bodies, we can all agree that the COVID-19 lockdowns were mentally and emotionally exhausting for everyone. We just wanted a quick-and-easy solution to ‘get back to normal.’

The COVID-19 vaccines were pitched as the ‘quick and simple’ solution so many of us desperately wanted. However if you go to Pfizer’s website, Pfizer explains how the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were neither developed quickly, nor are they a simple solution.

COVID-19 mRNA Lipid Nanotechnology has been Around for Decades

“Though many people first became aware of mRNA technology because of COVID-19 vaccines, it is not new to the scientific community. For decades, scientists have studied mRNA, looking for ways to unlock its potential to prevent and treat disease. While the mechanism of action for mRNA technology is relatively simple—once inside cells, it instructs them to build proteins— The approval of the first mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was a scientific turning point, establishing mRNA as a versatile, flexible TECHNOLOGY.”

mRNA technology has been researched and developed for around 40 years but never passed the FDA’s safety and efficacy standards for human use; not until August 23 of last year. When the FDA approved Pfizer’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine this was a turning point establishing mRNA as a technology; a technology that was approved as a vaccine.

Are the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Biologicals or Nanotechnologies?