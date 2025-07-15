July 15, 2025: James O’Keefe and OMG media just released an undercover video of Joshua Rys, a regulatory (med-legal) scientist who openly stated that Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 shots are not safe and not effective, and that the pharma companies were pressured by the government to produce the shots.

Emerald Robinson also broke the news today at noon. Here’s a 50-second clip.

Joshua Rys stated in the video that there was;

“a lack of research done on those products,”

that there “was no proof” that the COVID injections were safe and effective, and

“I’m sure someone’s going to get sued for that stuff, eventually.”

Benefits Must Clearly Outweigh the Risks - Even in Emergencies

For those who have been following me since I first came forward in the spring of 2021, I consistently reiterated that even under emergency use authorization (EUA), the products must be safe, and that safety is defined under 21 USC as “the benefits of a product must outweigh the risks.”

OMG media also reported that;

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson, “Even during a public health emergency, pharmaceutical companies are still required to follow strict protocols for clinical testing. For emergency use, companies must show that the benefits clearly outweigh the risks. Oversight doesn’t stop at approval — the FDA and other agencies also monitor products closely once they’re in use. That includes real-world safety tracking, independent advisory committees, and required reporting of any adverse events. These steps are in place to make sure public health decisions are based on solid science and strong safeguards — especially in emergencies.”

There is no Constitutional or conscionable law that allows for the US government to partner with US pharmaceutical companies to commit fraud and engage in criminal human experimentation on the American people.

“We’re Not Going to Say ‘NO’ to the Government”

In the OMG video, Rys goes on to state that the “the government kind of made a deal with the pharmaceutical companies and pressured the pharmaceutical companies, in essence, cuz we’re not going to say ‘NO’ to the government.”

You can view the 6-minute expose here on OMG media.

MANY Major Pharma Companies Were Called into Operation Warp Speed

Based on HHS and industry documents, as well as having had insider connections that were on the Operation Warp Speed (OWS) team, many major pharma companies with vaccine products were debriefed on and engaged in the OWS COVID-19 vaccine program.

Merck CEO Steps Down Because of OWS Therapeutic Focus

Media outlets reported that in February of 2021, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, was stepping down specifically, “due (to a) shake-up for the pharmaceutical giant as the industry seeks to contribute solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

I can attest to having insider knowledge from former colleagues who held senior positions at various major pharma companies that beginning in 2018-2019, the ‘major shake-up’ was essentially shifting corporations’ product portfolios from traditional palliative treatments (i.e. blood pressure meds, allergy meds, antibiotics, etc.) over to gene-editing products, aka - mRNA.

Frazier and President Trump also had a personal falling out in 2017 when he stepped down from Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, due to Trump’s responses to the violence that broke out at the Charlottesville white nationalists’ protest.

Hilary Clinton Often Called J&J Executive Management