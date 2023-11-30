Were Children Capable of "Protecting Their Grandparents" from COVID-19?
The FDA, CDC and US Consensus data state and demonstrate that it was statistically impossible for children to protect their grandparents from COVID-19 disease because children were not infectious.
The FDA met in June of 2021 stating that it would be statistically impossible (infeasible) to conduct a clinical trial in children that would prove a vaccine could prevent COVID-19 infection better than their own immune system.
November 29, 2023: According to March 2020 CDC data the case fatality rate (CFR) of COVID-19 for the elderly was between 10% - 2…