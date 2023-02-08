February 8, 2023: In the Project Veritas expose, Jordan Trishton Walker, Director of Research and Development and mRNA Scientific Planning, stated that Pfizer is creating ‘humanized- coronavirus-variants’ in the lab. The ‘coronavirus variants’ are mRNA-encoded lipid nanoparticles programmed to convert human cells into spike-protein bioweapon factories.

Jordan Walker stated that Pfizer was testing lab-created viruses on monkeys. He explains how Pfizer would put the virus in the monkeys and then the infected monkeys would infect the uninfected monkeys.

“So the way it would work like we put them in - the virus in these monkeys. And then we successfully like cause them to keep infecting each other.” - Jordan Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of R&D, mRNA Scientific Planning, Strategic Operations Share

How does Pfizer ‘Put a Virus, In a Monkey’?

Great question. Here’s one way.