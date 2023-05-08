WARNING: PREP ACT/COVID-19 EUA IMMUNITY IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL AND IMMORAL
School Boards believe they are immune to civil and criminal litigation because they are following HHS orders. This email let the San Diego School Board know that they're in for a rude awakening.
May 8, 2023: (Originally published 12/26/2022) In September of 2021, San Unified School District announced they would be voting a mandate to inject all students and faculty ages 16 and older with the COVID-19 injections. I sent this WARNING email to the Board of the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) and their Medical Advisory Panel. The Board of…