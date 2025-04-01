April 1, 2025: The Biopharma industry pubs have been buzzing since Friday evening about the abrupt resignation of FDA Director Dr. Peter Marks. Marks oversaw the FDA division responsible for the blood supply, gene therapies, and vaccines. He was the visionary (and apparent tyrant) behind the emergency use authorization and eventual approval of the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Industry news outlets reported that Marks resigned after a heated debate with Trump Administration officials on Friday evening that ended with the ultimatum for him to either “quit or get fired.”

FDA Commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary, signed off on his termination.

“The Vision that I Conceived for Operation Warp Speed in March 2020” - Peter Marks