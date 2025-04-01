Vaccine Chief for Operation Warp Speed Was Told to "Quit or Get Fired!"
Marks appears to have been a tyrant at the FDA. His forced resignation could be a strong move in stopping the FDA’s approval of ineffective and dangerous gene editing technologies and vaccines.
April 1, 2025: The Biopharma industry pubs have been buzzing since Friday evening about the abrupt resignation of FDA Director Dr. Peter Marks. Marks oversaw the FDA division responsible for the blood supply, gene therapies, and vaccines. He was the visionary (and apparent tyrant) behind the emergency use authorization and eventual approval of the COVID-19 mRNA injections.
Industry news outlets reported that Marks resigned after a heated debate with Trump Administration officials on Friday evening that ended with the ultimatum for him to either “quit or get fired.”
FDA Commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary, signed off on his termination.