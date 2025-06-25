USDA Moves Americans Closer to ONLY Having Lab-Grown Meat and "Eggs Without Chickens, Meat Without Cows"
The biopharma industrial complex’s 2018-2023 ‘environmental push’ to get farmers to adopt synthetic biology failed. Now the US government is resorting to straight up lies and bribery of US farmers.
June 24, 2025: One June 20, 2025, REUTERS reported that, “The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a potential plan to vaccinate poultry against bird flu for the first time that includes evaluating how it would affect exports, the agency told Reuters this week.”
“The USDA pledged to sp…