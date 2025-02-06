February 6, 2024: Millions of Americans, including myself, have expressed concerns over Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) accessing personal and financial data of American citizens through an unlawful audit of the U.S. Treasury Department’s database. The Treasury data that Musk has access to includes, “names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, birth places, home addresses and telephone numbers, email addresses, and bank account information from millions of individuals.”

While many MAGA supporters cheered on Musk’s unconstitutional and aggressive audit due to short-term wins, such as shutting down payments to the WHO, as well as non-profit organizations that appear to be involved in money-laundering; three (3) groups representing of over 5 million Americans saw the blatant violations of their privacy rights and brought a lawsuit against the Treasury Department in D.C. court on Monday for giving DOGE access to their personal data.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found here.

Court Orders Interim Ban Against Elon-Musk DOGE Access to US Treasury Data

During a hearing yesterday evening, the U.S. Treasury and DOGE came to an agreement to not share millions of Americans’ data with DOGE (directly). Although a US District Judge issued a court-ordered agreement this morning, the court-ordered agreement still leaves millions of other Americans at risk for data privacy security breaches.

There’s No Community of Americans the Treasury System Does Not Touch

CBS reported that “Donald K. Sherman, executive director and chief counsel of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington stated, ‘There's no community of Americans that this system does not touch, and so I think the concern is that access to this system including personally identifiable information has been ceded to the president's billionaire friend for reasons that are passing understanding’.”

Court Order Agreement Between DOGE and the Treasury Presents Questionable High-Risk Resolutions: While Hateful Posts from DOGE Staffer Turned Treasury Employee Results in Immediate Resignation