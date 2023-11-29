November 29, 2023: For more than 10 years in a row the life expectancy of Americans and many global citizens was increasing, including in 2020.

Now flashback to March 16, 2020. Remember when Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci told us we needed to stay home and locked down the country to “slow the curve” and protect our most vulnerable, the elderly?

I do too. I also remember after Fauci recommended we “all wear masks in public places” being called ‘inhumane’ by my friends because I refused to wear a mask outdoors, specifically at the beach. This April 28, 2020 video triggered a lot of my friends.

Bottom line was the feedback I got was that if I didn’t wear a mask or force my child to wear a mask at all times outside of my home, I was a ‘selfish monster’ who was going to cause the death of grandparents.

My friends were terrorized into believing there was an invisible virus that was going to kill their children’s grandparents because in March of 2020, American adults and children were given the impression that up to 1 out of 4 of our elderly population (85 years of age and older) could die if they were exposed to the COVID-19 virus through their children or grandchildren.

According to the CDC the case fatality rate (CFR) of COVID for the elderly was between 10% - 27%.

Did COVID-19 Devastate the Elderly Population in 2020?

Fast forward to the October 2020, the CDC reported nearly 200,000 excess deaths in 2020 due to COVID-19. Do these numbers prove that because you and your children wore a mask at all times, especially when visiting grandma, you saved her life? Not exactly.

According to US Census data, the prediction that the COVID-19 ‘virus’ was going to devastate grandparents and the elderly population in 2020 couldn’t have been more wrong.