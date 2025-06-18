Re-posting this June 18, 2025 article as interest in Palantir and US military is increasing.

June 18, 2025: The United States military is ideally supposed to be a meritocracy. Meritocracy is when an individual or a group of individuals achieve positions of power based on their abilities, expertise, and results achieved alone.

One’s military rank is not supposed to be based on gender, race, age, or even years enlisted. Command and rank are supposed to be based on performance. That being said, you can’t just walk into the offices of the US Army with zero years of enlisted experience and demand that you be sworn in as a Lieutenant Colonel or Brigadier General because you’re a tech exec broligarch. Right?

Well, not anymore.