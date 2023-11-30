Updated: Were Children Capable of "Protecting Their Grandparents" from COVID-19?
The FDA, CDC and US Consensus data state and demonstrate that it was statistically impossible for children to protect their grandparents from COVID-19 disease because children were not infectious.
