UNBELIEVABLE: Updated CDC Safety Data on COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines for Pregnant Women and Children
June 25, 2025: Despite the overwhelming body of evidence that the COVID mRNA shots should have never been injected in children and classified as Category X for pregnant women, at today’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, a COVID-19 vaccine safety presentation given by Dr. Sarah Meyer, CDC Director of Immunization Safety, made some truly unbelievable claims in regard to the safety of the COVID mRNA shots in pregnant women and children.