Trump Picks Acting CDC Director for the CDC Position
"At that agency, she was known for working on AI; a 2022 post on the ARPA-H LinkedIn page described her as 'the Kevin Bacon of biomedical innovation'." - AP News
March 24, 2025: AP News reported that President Trump has nominated the current acting CDC Director, Susan Monarez, for the administration’s CDC Director. Susan Monarez’s nomination follows the abrupt withdrawal of Dr. David Weldon, a vocal critic of the CDC’s handling of vaccine adverse events, and long-time supporter of RFK Jr.