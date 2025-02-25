Trump Officials Defy Elon Musk! Instruct Federal Government Staff to Ignore DOGE
High-Ranking Trump officials instructed the FBI, State Department, Defense Department, National Security, National Intelligence, HHS, and the Justice Department staff to ignore Elon's weekend demands.
February 24, 2025: Forbes reported, “High-ranking officials at the following agencies have sent messages to employees directing them not to respond to Musk’s Saturday evening email according to multiple reports: the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, U.S. Courts System, …