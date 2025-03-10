Trump Delivers Shocking Blow to Bird Flu Surveillance, Culling and Vaccination Programs Deployed by the USDA
While the USDA recently announced billions of dollars for livestock biosurveillance, culling of chickens and accelerated H5N1 vaccine programs, Trump just delivered a shocking blow to these programs.
March 10, 2025: The WHO has circulated the false narrative that the H5N1 bird flu virus is ‘highly pathogenic’ and may jump from animals to humans causing another pandemic. These false narratives fuel the primary goal of the H5N1 bird flu fear campaign- to decimate the US food supply, specifically targeting dairy cows and chickens.
Early Call-to-Action to STOP the USDA BioSurveillance of Dairy Cows and H5N1 Culling of Chickens
75-second clip from a November 14, 2024 interview with Emerald Robinson.