December 4, 2023: One of the most effective ways to send a message to a club of corporate criminals and deter them future acts of crime is to hit them where it publicly hurts - their community of investors. If you knock down the industry giant - you knock down the entire industry.

On May 1, 2023, Attorney General Paxton opened up a Civil Investigation Demand (CID) for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson demanding an exhaustive amount of evidence to be provided to the Texas AG’s office from these 3 companies in order to determine if they misled the public.

Per the May 1, 2023 press statement, Texas AG Paxton stated;

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, Texas Attorney General announced that Texas is suing Pfizer for violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Per the lawsuit, Pfizer misled and deceived Texas residents by making false and reckless claims of immunization (protection from infection) and prevention of transmission (inability to infect others), while simultaneously suppressing factual information regarding their COVID-19 injections across social media.

The Top 5 Reasons Pfizer’s Being Sued First

#5. Pfizer is the Market Leader, aka The Giant

Per Pfizer’s December 12, 2022, mRNA Portfolio presentation by Navin Katyal, Pfizer captured 63% of the global mRNA vaccine market by the end of 2022.

Per the lawsuit Texas vs Pfizer Inc., Pfizer was able to maintain the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ market leadership position and generate over $75 billion in revenue in 2021 and 2022 by misrepresenting their 95% efficacy claim and suppressing relevant data and information proving that their mRNA injections were NOT capable of;

preventing infection in a clinically meaningful way,

sustaining efficacy for 6 months,

preventing transmission of COVID-19 between persons, and

protect agains variant protection and hospitalization.

Because Pfizer gave the American public the blatantly false impression that their ‘vaccine was 95% effective’ and that it would be able end the pandemic, most Americans were vaccinated in 2021 with Pfizer’s ‘vaccine,’ generating $$$billions for Pfizer and making them the revenue and market share giant.

Pfizer (Bourla) knew that their ‘vaccine’ had no ability to stop the COVID-19 pandemic based on the interim Phase-3 clinical trial data that was submitted for EUA authorization. Per real world data and the lawsuit, this is apparent by the fact that the pandemic became worse in 2021, despite the mass vaccination of Americans with Pfizer’s ‘mRNA vaccines’.

Ater receiving EUA authorization on December 11, 2020, Pfizer went on to claim their mRNA ‘vaccines’ provided 95% efficacy in reducing the risk of COVID-19 disease, but never explained to the public that the 95% ‘efficacy’ was a ‘relative risk reduction’ (RRR). Relative risk reduction is a meaningless and clinically insignificant number.

