June 12, 2023: As the NIAID Director, Dr. Fauci oversees an extensive portfolio of research for CORONAVIRUSES, HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika. Dr. Fauci’s NIAID budget for 2022 is approximately $6.3 billion.

In 2022 alone, Fauci paid Daszak over $2.1 million for ‘gain-of-function research’ out of Southeast Asia.

The abstract for the research titled, Analyzing the Potential for Future Bat Coronavirus Emergence, states that EcoHealth Alliance is going ‘to sample the genetic sequences of viruses from bats via PCR, use artificial intelligence (machine learning) and mRNA technology to create humanized versions of the viruses’ (Wait…it gets worse) and ‘then create 27 prototype pathogen vaccines’.

The ‘prototype pathogen vaccines’ are the ‘SARS-CoV-2 viruses/spike proteins.’ Daszak doesn’t even cover up that the ‘vaccines’ are pathogenic, meaning they causing disease and death.

Whether referring to ‘coronaviruses, spike proteins, or mRNA vaccines,’ they are all engineered nanoparticles. Per EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 pitch to DARPA, these ‘vaccine-engineered pathogenic nanoparticles’ can be distributed via aerosol attack, surface contamination, food and beverage contamination, or injection.

EcoHealth Alliance’s pitch clearly states that the ‘spike proteins’ are synthetically made.

“We will develop recombinant chimeric spike-proteins from SARSr-CoVs…Using details of SARS S protein structure and host cell binding we will sequence, reconstruct and characterize spike trimers.”

And that the ‘spike proteins’ are engineered nanoparticles.

“We will sequence, reconstruct and characterize spike trimers…and incorporate them into nanoparticles for delivery into bats.”

What are the factors that allow coronaviruses to jump from animals to humans?

The only factor that allows viruses to jump from animals to humans is the fact that Fauci funds the research to merge mRNA genetic sequences from mammals, reptiles, sea life, and insects with nanoparticle technologies. These pathogenic engineered nanoparticles inoculate humans via a ‘vaccine’ or other method such as aerosol, surface, or food contamination. Case solved Holmes.

Peter Daszak’s statements regarding Public Health Relevance for EcoHealth’s NIAID-funded wild-life virus research are almost comical, such as, “The project seeks to understand what factors allow coronaviruses to evolve and jump into the human population.”

First let’s address Daszak’s concern about where people could possibly have high contact with wildlife that causes a zoonic coronavirus to jump from animals to humans. The most obvious answer is in Fauci-funded biolabs where Daszak and his co-conspirator scientists are creating mRNA gain-of-function viruses merged with nanotechnology bioweapons.

I reported on much of this research (including the EcoHealth 2022 grant) on the Stew Peters Show on January 14, 2022.

How is Fauci not arrested and this research not shut down already?

If you’re interested in finding additional Fauci-funded grants for crimes against humanity research, the rest of this article is a step-by-step tutorial on how to do it.

How Fauci Paid Himself $51 Million to Invent and Patent HIV GP120

Fauci paid himself directly $51 million to invent HIV-1 glycoprotein (GP) 120 and engineer it into the WIV1 spike protein.

The NIH funding of engineering HIV into SARS spike nanoparticles goes back as far as 2004.

