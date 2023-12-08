The US Government Does NOT Own Pfizer's COVID-19 mRNA Technology
Share this link to Pfizer’s Operation Warp Speed contract with anyone who is still fooled into believing that the US government owns Pfizer’s mRNA technology. It is straight forward and easy-to-read.
December 7, 2023: Many people are under the false impression that the US government owns the intellectual property (IP) to Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injections. They do NOT. Pfizer owns the IP for their COVID-19 mRNA injections (‘vaccines’).
Here is the section of Pfizer’s Operation Warp Speed contract that clearly states that Pfizer owns their COVID-19 mR…