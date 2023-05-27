The Term ‘mRNA Vaccine’ is a Red Herring
Our trusted experts are denying us the right to use the terms bioweapon and gene-editing nanotechnologies so that we are unable to even comprehend these crimes, never mind prosecute Pfizer.
May 27, 2023: If Pfizer and Moderna have no problem plastering the terms nanoparticles and technology all over their websites, why are trusted leaders and attorneys denying that the mRNA injections contain gene-editing nanotechnologies?
“mRNA technology is
a good fit for gene-editing.” - Pfizer
The Term ‘mRNA Vaccine’ is a Manipulative Lie
No one was inje…