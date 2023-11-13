The Power of Your Voice
Parents, friends, community members, Americans and global civilians, our voices and our presence is powerful. Showing up and speaking up works.
November 12, 2023: It’s been more than 3 years since ‘2 weeks to slow the curve’ and many of us medical freedom warriors sometimes experience frustration, wondering to ourselves “With all the sacrifices I’ve made, what has been accomplished?”
Supporters who have been following me since mid-2021, know that since day one - I have not backed down from shari…