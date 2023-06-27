June 27, 2023: This article was originally published on November 14, 2022 from analysis of the PHS Act, EUA laws/amendments (i.e. CURES), 21 USC, Phase-3 data, and DoD contract that I mostly completed by August of 2021.

Nearly 2 years since I first did this analysis, it has become apparently clear to me that Pfizer, the FDA and HHS all acted in a criminal manner. There is NO law that enables HHS to authorize the use of a bioweapon on civilians. There is NO law or contract that enables Pfizer to manufacture and enable civilian access to a bioweapon under the guise of ‘safe and effective vaccines.’

Since 1st writing the below November 2022 article, I have analyzed and argued the evidence that COVID-19 injections contain advanced nanotechnologies that are categorized as electromagnetic devices by the FDA and US military. This information is critical to share.

With the compilation of government documents that I have analyzed and annotated, it’s apparent that there are no laws protecting Pfizer from civil and criminal liability. Pfizer’s immunity is based on a false narrative claiming that Pfizer is protected by the DoD contract, EUA laws, and/or that nanotechnology is not in the COVID-19 injections and that nanotechnology does not exist.

Denying that Pfizer is civilly and criminally liable or that nanotech is not in the COVID-19 injections are false and manipulative narratives.

It’s Time to Blow the Lid off the Global ‘Health’ System June 24, 2023 June 23, 2023: In 2020, the formerly secretive multi-trillion dollar nanotechnology/synthetic biology industry exploded around the globe with the introduction of COVID-19 injections. The nanotechnology industry is an unregulated, ‘dual-use’ industry with military weapons and consumer applications that has been causing mild-to-severe cognitive dysfuncti… Read full story

The following November 2022 article provides clarification on Emergency Use Products and the laws that regulate them.

Originally Published November 14, 2022: According to Health and Human Services (HHS) declarations made between January and March of 2020, the mRNA COVID-19 injections are EUA authorized medical countermeasures (MCMs) to a novel coronavirus that is a public health emergency and a threat to national security.

Under former Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Alex Azar II, the HHS declarations required to issue EUA COVID-19 tests, procedures, drugs, and vaccines, were made on;

January 27, 2020, declaring a public health emergency exists in the United States due to a novel coronavirus. February 4th, 2020, declaring that the Wuhan novel coronavirus poses a public health risk that is so great, it’s a threat to national security. March 27, 2020, Secretary Azar declares that the threat requires emergency use (EUA) medical countermeasures (MCMs) to combat the threat, including MCM drugs and biologics (i.e. mRNA vaccines). Share *Per EUA laws, the February 4, 2020, HHS declaration that the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is a threat to national security has been renewed every 3 months by HHS Secretary Alex Azar under the Trump administration, and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra under the Biden administration.

January 31, 2020, Secretary Alex Azar declares that there’s a public health emergency in the United States due to the novel coronavirus.

Note: HHS declaration is based on confirmed cases.

How can there be confirmed cases if the SARS-CoV-2 virus had not been isolated yet? Azar calls it the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), it wasn’t even named yet. Also, there were no reliable tests available in January of 2020 for ‘nCoV’….or February of 2020….or