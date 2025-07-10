June 10, 2025: Yesterday, I had the honor of being interviewed by @EmeraldRobinson on The Absolute Truth. We discussed the somewhat absurd lawsuit brought by six (6) medical associations and one pregnant doctor against HHS Sec RFK Jr. over the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine guidance.
As I mentioned in the interview, these doctors are now opening themselves up to being sued for liability they’ve been avoiding under alleged protection of the PREP Act.
You can view 5 minutes of the interview on X. You can support and follow Emerald Robinson on X and her SubStack, The Right Way.
Proverbs 4:7
The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom.
Though it cost all you have, get understanding
Meanwhile, back at the ranch.....
Kennedy revealed in the
@TuckerCarlson
interview that he plans to fast track PHARMA product approvals with AI, skipping animal
trials.
“Even that system is antiquated because we have access to AI. We are creating here at
HHS an AI revolution…We are at the cutting edge of AI, we are implementing it on all of
our departments. In FDA we are accelerating drug approvals, so you don’t need to use
primates or even animal models. You can do the drug approvals very very quickly with AI.”
Operation Warp Speed on steroids. Unbelievable…
This demonstrates how deep big Pharma corruption goes. We just need 10M people to show we back Jr. start today.