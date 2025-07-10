June 10, 2025: Yesterday, I had the honor of being interviewed by @EmeraldRobinson on The Absolute Truth. We discussed the somewhat absurd lawsuit brought by six (6) medical associations and one pregnant doctor against HHS Sec RFK Jr. over the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine guidance.

As I mentioned in the interview, these doctors are now opening themselves up to being sued for liability they’ve been avoiding under alleged protection of the PREP Act.

You can view 5 minutes of the interview on X. You can support and follow Emerald Robinson on X and her SubStack, The Right Way.

Proverbs 4:7

The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom.

Though it cost all you have, get understanding

