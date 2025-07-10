The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Jul 11

Meanwhile, back at the ranch.....

Kennedy revealed in the

@TuckerCarlson

interview that he plans to fast track PHARMA product approvals with AI, skipping animal

trials.

“Even that system is antiquated because we have access to AI. We are creating here at

HHS an AI revolution…We are at the cutting edge of AI, we are implementing it on all of

our departments. In FDA we are accelerating drug approvals, so you don’t need to use

primates or even animal models. You can do the drug approvals very very quickly with AI.”

Operation Warp Speed on steroids. Unbelievable…

1 reply
going2cabo's avatar
going2cabo
Jul 12

This demonstrates how deep big Pharma corruption goes. We just need 10M people to show we back Jr. start today.

