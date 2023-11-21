November 20, 2023: Synthetic biology is a sector of biotechnology that focuses on merging biology with technology and turning technologies into biological life forms. Using Ai and gene-editing nanotechnologies, synthetic biology also creates multi-species hybrid biotechnologies that mimic biological species and life forms.

In Q1 2023 (1st quarter of 2023 - Jan-March), the total amount of funding invested in the synthetic biology industry was $1.8 billion, of which $1.43 billion was in Health & Medicine. While mostly financed by smaller private investor contributions, the largest single investor in Synthetic Biology Health outspent private investors by far, and the private owners of the 2nd largest investor may surprise you.

