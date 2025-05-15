May 15, 2025: On March 1, 2025, I joined Jeff Dornik, Alex Newman, and Nate Cain to address the government’s partnership with technology billionaires and the BioPharma industry to force humanity towards the end-goal of transhumanism.

As Jeff Dornik writes in his most recent Substack, The Gospel of Transhumanism Leads Straight to Hell;

What if I told you that the real battle for humanity isn’t between left and right—but between man and machine, between the God of the Bible and the false gospel of the technocratic elite? Let’s stop pretending this is just about innovation or “progress.” Alex Newman hit the nail on the head: “The problem is when you bring in the fascistic element here, which is the government partnership.” This isn’t capitalism. It’s corporatism. It’s fascism with a digital face and a smiling mask. And the endgame isn’t convenience—it’s control.

Is Elon Musk the King of Transhumanism?

One of, if not the global leader of transhumanism is Trump advisor Elon Musk.

Check out this 3-minute clip from our discussion where I break down Elon’s transhumanism technologies, from Neuralink to the injectable Neural Lace, and his road map for global deployment of autonomous vehicles and robots.

The full interview can be viewed on Rumble.

Make sure to check out this groundbreaking article, “Is the U.S. in an Ai Race with China? Or an Ai Takeover by China?”

The below article explains how Elon Musk can use FDA regulatory loopholes to obtain FDA approval of his injectable Neural Lace without having to conduct human trials.

January 30, 2024: According to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk announced today that Neuralink has implanted the first brain chip in human. I highly doubt this is true.

Per the FDA, the first brain-computer-interface (BCI) implants began in 2008 with Blackrock Neurotech, a BCI Neurotech company funded by Elon’s Musk’s former PayPal partner, billionaire Peter Thiel.

Based on BlackRock Neurotech’s 510k clearance, Elon Musk never needed to conduct human FDA trials to prove safety or efficacy.

How Could a High-Risk Medical Device Skip FDA Clinical Trials?

If a high-risk medical device can show the FDA that similar devices had received FDA PMA approval or were given 510k clearance in the past, a company can simply submit a 510k application and receive FDA clearance for use in patients within 30 days of submitting the application.

FDA 510k clearance is based on a medical device’s Classification Product Code. Even a product that requires surgical intervention in the brain, such as Neuralink, can receive FDA 510k clearance based on its Classification Product Code.

Is Neuralink the Same BCI Technology as Neuralace?

According to a September 2016, Futurism article, Elon Musk claimed that humans are already cyborgs and went into detail on how his Neuralace technology is implanted in the human brain.

And just to be clear, Musk’s BCI technology (Neuralace/Neuralink) end-game is not to help those who are blind or paralyzed but rather to “jumpstart the next-stage of evolution to merge humans with Ai.”

Or as Musk tweeted in his own words;

“Creating a neural lace is the thing that really matters for humanity to achieve symbiosis with machines.” - Elon Musk, Tweet, June 4, 2016

John 8:44

You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

Blackrock Neurotech, DARPA and Obama Pioneered Neuroweapon Technologies June 7, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023: Blackrock Neurotech has pioneered the use of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology similar to Neuralink. Blackrock Neurotech received FDA 510k clearance for use in humans in 2007. Per Blackrock Neurotech, the company is not affiliated with Blackrock. Read full story