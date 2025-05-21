May 21, 2025: FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and CBER Director Vinay Praysad published the FDA’s new recommendations for the COVID-19 injections alleging that, “The FDA’s new Covid-19 philosophy represents a balance of regulatory flexibility and a commitment to gold-standard science.”

The new FDA guidance recommends the COVID-19 shots for those 65 years of age and older and adults, children and babies as young as 6 months old with at least 1 comorbid condition. That’s three-quarters of American adults 18 and older.

The FDA’s New Guidelines are Not Gold-Standard Clinical Science. They’re Based on Fraud.