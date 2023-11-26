The Claim that Citizens "Need to Get Vaccinated as a Measure of Public Health Safety" is a Complete Sham
This is not only fraud. The intentional actions taken by governments and medical communities to cover-up the harm caused by the injections were deliberate acts to endanger children and adults.
November 26, 2023: The exchange of vaccine data and information between governments and manufacturers is now being exposed globally. To say that no parties involved are being viewed favorably is the understatement of the century.
Dr. Michael Yeadon and The Lioness of Judah Ministry have exposed breaking news from testimony given by Marcel de Graaf, Dutch…