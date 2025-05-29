The CDC is Still Recommending the COVID-19 Shots for EVERYONE
Both MAHA and the BioPharma industry were confused by RFK Jr.'s announcement that the CDC has stopped recommending the COVID shots for ‘healthy adults and children,' here's why.
May 29, 2025: Mainstream media and alternative media are buzzing with news coverage of Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy’s announcement on Tuesday on X that, “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”