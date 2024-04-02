April 2, 2024: The BioRevolution uses synthetic biology and gene editing technologies, such as mRNA nanoparticles, to modify the genome of all biological life forms, including human beings. China is leading the global BioRevolution and the China National GeneBank (CNGB) has collected and digitized the DNA from billions of global citizens, including Americans. CNGB claims that genetically modifying humans is necessary in order to protect the environment and “ensure the sustainable development of human beings.”

Per a 2020 report from a US Intelligence advisor, “The BioRevolution is really founded on several core technologies that I’m going to simplify greatly. But it is all about being able to read, write, and edit the code of life. Biology is essentially programmable. You can alter the sequence. You can add genes, you can remove genes, you can swap them around. It’s become very popular. …an RNA-based delivery method that allowed you to use RNA as a kind of platform to deliver new bits and pieces (of genetic sequences) inside the cell would be a game-changing inflection point in synthetic biology. And the COVID-19 pandemic is giving us a chance to test that out (in humans).”