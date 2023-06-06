The $3 Trillion SubStack on How to Destroy Pfizer in Court
Many of the points Barnes highlights in his InfoWars interview regarding Pfizer’s violation of their Operation Warp Speed contract can be found in my January 13, 2023 SubStack.
June 5, 2023: This article is for those trying to understand whether or not Pfizer has liability from civil or criminal charges. The answer is that Pfizer has NO immunity (as Robert Barnes brilliantly argued in the Brook Jackson whistleblower case.) While the judge in Brook Jackson’s case dismissed the case with prejudice, it was not based on ‘imaginary…