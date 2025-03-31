March 31, 2025: Throughout 2021, the primary focus of the mainstream media, social media, the US government, and Big Pharma was to proclaim that the shots were “safe and effective” and to deplatform and attack anyone who said otherwise.

The consistent counter-message from health freedom leaders (who risked their medical careers) was to, “make the COVID-19 mRNA injections a choice.”

While these mixed messages left even MAGA-leaning adults and teens unsure as to whether or not the COVID shots were actually “safe and effective,” many had never even contemplated the fact that the mRNA injections were actually deadly.

“..these EUA injections, not only are all of the campaigns and propaganda a bunch of lies to terrorize people into getting injected…this thing is not a vaccine, there is no benefit to your health when you get injected. The only thing it can do is poison, harm, and kill.” -Karen Kingston, Stew Peters Show, July 28, 2021

Survey Confirms a Mass Awakening to Deadly COVID-19 mRNA Shots

According to a recent survey of republicans, democrats, and independents, a significant percentage of Americans are certain that the COVDI-19 mRNA injections are not only unsafe, but deadly.