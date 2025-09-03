September 3, 2025: Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo just made the groundbreaking announcement to end ALL vaccine mandates in Florida, ALL of them, including for school aged children and college students.

Please share this phenomenal news! Florida will be the FISRT state to drop ALL vaccine mandates. Share

Governor Desantis is Backing Dr. Ladapo’s Heroic Move to Protect Bodily Sovereignty from Forced Government Medical Procedures

During the press conference, Dr. Ladapo stated, "The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law, all of them. All of them. Every last one of them," according to MSN.

Dr. Ladapo Compares Vaccine Mandates to a Form of Slavery - Government Ownership Over One’s Body

REUTERS reported that during a press conference in Tampa, Florida, Dr. Ladapo stated;

"Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery. Who am I as a government or anyone else, or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what to do with your body?” - Fl. Surgeon General Ladopa

HHS Secretary Kennedy and Dr. Ladapo are Restoring Parental Rights

The courageous actions we have witnessed over the past few weeks to restore parental rights - from Secretary Kennedy revoking the EUA for the COVID shots and removing them from the ACIP childhood schedule (and firing CDC Director Susan Monarez for refusing to sign-off of these much-needed changes) to President Trump calling on Pfizer to defend their COVID shots, and to now Surgeon General Ladapo announcing that ALL vaccine mandates will be ended in the state of Florida (ALL of them) - are giving me real hope that our combined efforts to educate Americans and citizens around the world about the dangers of the COVID shots, of childhood vaccines, and of allowing the government or your employer to sovereignty over your body or your child’s are producing good fruit.

THANK YOU!!!

These recent events are a product of all of our collective efforts. THANK YOU! The demands we have made to pull the COVID shots off the market and the changes we have been rallying for, including - informed consent, bodily sovereignty, and transparent data from the BioPharma companies - are now mainstream topics of discussions. And BONUS! - The narrative is truly favoring Secretary Kennedy’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.

Isaiah 54:17

“No weapon formed against you shall prosper and every tongue which rises against you in judgment - You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord,

and their righteousness is from Me,” says the Lord.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Share

Thank you for supporting me on this journey. We’ve come a long way since our early warning regarding the COVID-19 shots and unlawful public health policies. I couldn’t have done this work without your support. I appreciate you! TRUTH WINS.

Contact Information

email: patriots@mifight.com mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.