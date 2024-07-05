Supreme Court Opens Flood Gates for mRNA Vaccine Injury Lawsuits
SCOTUS opened the flood gates for lawsuits against the federal government and biopharma industry for enforcing unlawful COVID-19 policies and promoting toxic mRNA injections as "safe and effective."
July 5, 2024: Regardless of age, income, gender, ethnicity or political party, the unlawful COVID-19 mandates and harmful mRNA injections have had profound effects on all Americans. Recognizing the catastrophic harm that was inflicted upon them, millions of Americans want to seek legal recourse against the federal agencies and biopharma companies responsible for fraudulently unleashing the COVID-19 “safe and effective vaccines” on innocent adults and children. The good news is the US Supreme Court is on the side of the American people.