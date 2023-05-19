Supreme Court Justice Speaks To Americans Who Surrendered to Fear
In exchange for surrendering our rights, we have suffered economic, social, and physical harm and losses, while state and Federal government leaders have wielded unrestrained power.
May 18, 2023: In March of 2020, Americans were called to ‘serve the greater good’ and ‘protect others from a highly-infectious and deadly novel coronavirus that would kill millions if we did not pull our children out schools, shut down small businesses, destroy our economy, and submit ourselves and our families to house arrest.’ Eventually more than 70%…