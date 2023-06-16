June 16, 2023: In the late 90’s I did a very brief gig with a marketing firm that was pitching to be the agency of record for the product launch of Valtrex. At the time, Valtrex was soon to be the only competitor to the herpes medication Zovirax (acyclovir). A pitch is when a select group of agency representatives go to a client and ‘pitch’ a complete marketing plan and example deliverables for campaign ideas, messaging, creative concepts, business strategy (physician targeting, patient targeting, consumer targeting), etc.

It’s Time for a Healthy Relationship with your Herpes Medication

The agency decided to lead with the campaign idea of, “It’s time for a healthy relationship…. with your herpes medication.” The campaign included a bunch of herpes branded products and schwag (t-shirts, coffee mugs, etc) where you could proudly display to the world that you have ‘a healthy relationship with your herpes medication.’ (I kept telling them this was a very bad idea. No one listened)

You could even go online to the ‘Herpes Cafe’ and chat with others about how you may have gotten herpes from a toxic relationship, but now you have a healthy relationship with Valtrex. (I kid you not. BTW- The agency lost the pitch. Shocker).

Speaking of Toxic, What Definition of ‘Safe’ Does Pfizer Use?

Speaking of a toxic relationship (one that causes harm to the individual), a Pfizer internal document from June of 2022, disclosed that 5 million harmful clinical outcomes were reported by 1.5 million mRNA injected victims since December of 2020. The details are discussed in this article.

In addition to the 696,605 nervous system disorders, 317,811 gastrointestinal disorders, 126,993 cardiac disorders, 100,970 blood and lymphatic system disorders, 61,518 eye disorders, 31,895 immune disorders, 167,382 bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections and infestations, and 3,814 deaths, Pfizer documented 24,910 reported cases of herpes infections (including shingles) post their COVID-19 mRNA injection.

The reported herpes infections were not just limited cold sores and shingles.