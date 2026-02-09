Secretary Kennedy Delivers 'Tough Love' Parenting Advice to Parents
"My dad told me when I was a kid, people in authority lie. And the government lies all the time. And it lied to us about the dietary guidelines for 50 years. It lies about everything." - RFK Jr.
February 9, 2026: In a primarily positive and forward-looking discussion regarding the Trump Administration’s health agenda for the nation, Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy gave some tough love advice to parents today - some of which he had received from his father.
It felt like a breath of fresh freedom to hear RFK Jr. speak these words.