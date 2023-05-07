Russia and China Announce Agreement to Uphold International Justice
Russia and China announced their agreement to stop hegemony (i.e. global control by the WHO) and to uphold international justice on the same day the WHO declares end to COVID-19 pandemic. Coincidence?
May 7, 2023: On May 5, 2023, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov met with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Counselor, Qin Gang, in Goa, India to discuss global cooperation across SCO, G20, BRICS, and the United Nations; to stop global control by small, but powerful interest groups and/or hegemonic nations; to safeguard the common interests of emer…