August 5, 2025: Billions and billions of government funding have been invested in mRNA technology over the past 10 years, including the global rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA injections. In 2020, US and global citizens were promised that the COVID-19 mRNA injections would ‘end the pandemic, reduce hospitalizations, and save millions of live,’ but it turned out that - none of that was true.

RFK Jr. just confirmed in a statement on X that the mRNA shots can actually prolong pandemics.

mRNA Vaccines Prolong Pandemics

RFK Jr stated, “mRNA only codes for a small part of the virus - usually a single antigen - one mutation and the vaccine becomes ineffective. This dynamic drives a phenomena called antigenic shift - meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics.”

Secretary Kennedy went on to state that HHS has determined that mRNA vaccines pose more risks than benefits for respiratory viruses.

HHS Cancels Funding for mRNA Respiratory Vaccine Research- Including for Pfizer, Sanofi, and Seqirus

With Secretary Kennedy in charge of managing the federal government’s major funding of mRNA research, it appears that logic and evidence are prevailing. The mass government investments in mRNA technology to prevent or treat infectious diseases is finally coming to standstill.

Secretary Kennedy announced that after completing a comprehensive review of mRNA-related investments that were started during COVID, HHS is cancelling nearly $500 million in mRNA vaccine research across 22 projects from the HHS division of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

In a statement to REUTERs, HHS stated that it is also rejecting or cancelling multiple pre-awarded mRNA research projects from Pfizer, Sanofi, and Seqirus.

Early March Signals that HHS May Be Abandoning mRNA

In March of 2025, KFF Health News reported that, “the National Institutes of Health officials have urged scientists to remove all references to mRNA vaccine technology from their grant applications, two researchers said, in a move that signaled the agency might abandon a promising field of medical research.”

What Happens to the $500 Million?

In his announcement on X, RFK Jr. stated that HHS is prioritizing the use of safer and broader vaccines that use a whole virus sequence and novel platforms that don’t collapse when viruses mutate.

Will the COVID mRNA Shots Get Pulled?

To finally hear our federal health agencies state that the mRNA vaccines pose more risk than benefit for respiratory infections, such as COVID-19, not only feels like a huge relief, but an actual indication that the COVID-19 mRNA shots may be pulled from the market.

