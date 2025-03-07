RFK Jr. Holds His Ground: CDC Will Scrutinize Childhood Vaccines
Sources inside HHS have leaked that the CDC is charging forward with a study to analyze the link between childhood vaccines and autism, placing the childhood vaccine schedule under scrutiny.
March 7, 2025: Multiple news outlets report that sources inside HHS have leaked that the CDC is charging forward with a large-scale study to analyze the link between childhood vaccines and autism, placing the childhood vaccine schedule under scrutiny. The results of the CDC vaccine study may decimate the CDC vaccine schedule’s credibility as an authorit…